ECHD police sergeant dies in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Hospital District’s Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to a release, Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was driving in San Antonio on Sunday morning when he was killed in a traffic accident.

His father and grandmother were also killed in the crash.

“The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System suffered a devastating loss early Sunday morning when Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was taken far too soon,” said Brad Timmons, Chief of Police, ECHD. “Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and MCH. Sgt. Valenzuela was a friend, colleague and an outstanding police officer that has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, he was a good man and he will be dearly missed. We ask the community to keep the Valenzuela family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The release states that Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. leaves behind his wife and four children.

Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. started his law enforcement career 13 years ago in Lamesa. He served with the ECHD’s Police Department for the past seven years.

