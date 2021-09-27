Advertisement

ECHD police sergeant dies in crash

Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.
Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr.(Ector County Hospital District Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Hospital District’s Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to a release, Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was driving in San Antonio on Sunday morning when he was killed in a traffic accident.

His father and grandmother were also killed in the crash.

“The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System suffered a devastating loss early Sunday morning when Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was taken far too soon,” said Brad Timmons, Chief of Police, ECHD. “Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and MCH. Sgt. Valenzuela was a friend, colleague and an outstanding police officer that has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, he was a good man and he will be dearly missed. We ask the community to keep the Valenzuela family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The release states that Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. leaves behind his wife and four children.

Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. started his law enforcement career 13 years ago in Lamesa. He served with the ECHD’s Police Department for the past seven years.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/27
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/27
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Hundreds of people showed up to see Steve Aoki perform on Saturday night at the Hacienda
Fans left frustrated, angry after Steve Aoki concert that wasn’t