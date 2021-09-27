Advertisement

Crash causing traffic delays along I-20 in Odessa

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are on the scene of a crash involving two 18-wheelers on Monday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the accident happened on I-20 between Grandview and JBS Parkway. Police say that a sand truck lost its load on the overpass.

Eastbound traffic on the interstate is being diverted at Grandview and Grant.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

