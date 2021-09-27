Advertisement

Big Spring welder featured on Netflix competition show

Rae Ripple is a welder in Big Spring, Texas.
Rae Ripple is a welder in Big Spring, Texas.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A local welder packed up her tools and traveled all the way to Los Angeles to compete in a welding art competition television show.

Rae Ripple is just one of seven contestants that had the opportunity to win a $50,000 cash prize on Netflix’s “Metal Shop Masters.”

She was chosen a year ago to compete in the show, which involved designing artistic pieces with heavy metals.

Ripple says that welding is a crucial part of her life. It’s helped her heal from a fragmented and painful childhood. She grew up with parents who battled addiction, and later ran away from home when she was just 14.

“For being lost and broken for so long and picking up welding was almost like a confidence-building thing. It built my confidence that I can create way bigger than I am and way bigger than I understand,” said Ripple.

You can watch Ripple compete in the welding competition by searching for “Metal Ship Masters” on Netflix.

