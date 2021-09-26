West Texas Food Bank partners with XTO Energy with a community garden

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today with XTO energy for their community garden.

The XTO Energy Innovative Gardens will provide children the opportunity to gain access to learning about different fruits and veggies.

The public and government affairs advisor for XTO Energy says that this garden is just one way to help provide food sustainability for the community.

“There is nothing else like this in the Permian Basin where you can see this type of innovative gardening happening. we got biodomes. It’s just amazing to come out and be able to see but it’s all part of food sustainability and being able to end hunger in the Permian Basin”, says Courtney Wardlaw, the Public and Government Affairs advisor for XTO Energy.

The West Texas Food Bank says they will have updates on their social media pages as to when the XTO Energy Innovative Gardens will host educational classes for children.

