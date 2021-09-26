St. Ann’s Catholic Church raises money for their school

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -St. Ann’s Catholic Church held its 73rd annual fair today - what would’ve been their 74th - but it was postponed due to covid concerns.

Its purpose is to raise money for the students at St. Ann’s.

According to the business manager at the church, the goal is to raise $150,000.

The fair chairman for the event feels that efforts being raised will help the school provide more educational opportunities for students.

“St. Ann’s is a wonderful school, and so we hope that the money that we raise will provide more things that the school needs and more scholarships to students. We want everyone to have the opportunity to come here. My son just started kindergarten yesterday and I can tell you we are really loving it”, says Casey Mraz, fair chairman for St. Ann’s Annual Fair.

St. Ann’s annual fair ends September 25th.

