Odessa Police Department throw a block party for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Block Party was thrown today in an effort to give thanks to the community for their continuous support of local law enforcement.

For many residents, this event brings a sense of reconnection with interacting with people once again.

“I missed it. I didn’t think I would miss it as much in lockdown, but I did. I missed the interaction with people and especially seeing people in the community. It was a lot. It was a big piece missing, I could say”, says Kristi Castellano, an Odessa resident.

The event was free to the public and it provided an opportunity to get to know first responders on a personal level.

“Just to interact with the citizens that we serve, that’s the purpose. While we’re doing that, honestly, some of the citizens learn more about the police department and we learn more about the community”, says Odessa Police Chief, Michael Gerke.

Serving Odessans across the city shows that they care for their residents.

“I think it’s a good thing what they’re doing, you know, involving families and especially children, they make it so much fun just to have something to show, you know, that they’re about the community itself”, says Castellano.

Gerke says that you can continue to have the opportunity to meet the Odessa Police Department with Coffee with a Cop.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.