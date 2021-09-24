Advertisement

Thousands without power in Odessa

(AP)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Nearly 3,000 customers are without power Friday Morning in Odessa, that’s according to the Oncor StormCenter Outage map.

No cause is listed, but it does show a restoration time of between 8:30AM-9:30AM today, depending on your location.

The outage is happening in Central Odessa, primarily in the area around the intersection of Andrews Highway and Kermit Highway.

