Thousands without power in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Nearly 3,000 customers are without power Friday Morning in Odessa, that’s according to the Oncor StormCenter Outage map.

No cause is listed, but it does show a restoration time of between 8:30AM-9:30AM today, depending on your location.

The outage is happening in Central Odessa, primarily in the area around the intersection of Andrews Highway and Kermit Highway.

