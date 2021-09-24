Texas Rangers release final report on Midland-Odessa mass shooting
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers have released the final written summary of the August 31, 2019, mass shooting that happened in Odessa and Midland. Our media partners at the Odessa American have made the report available to us. You can read the report in its entirety below.
August 31 Mass Shooting Final Report by CBS7News on Scribd
