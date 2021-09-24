Advertisement

Texas Rangers release final report on Midland-Odessa mass shooting

Authorities investigate one of the many scenes at the August 31 mass shooting.
Authorities investigate one of the many scenes at the August 31 mass shooting.(CBS7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers have released the final written summary of the August 31, 2019, mass shooting that happened in Odessa and Midland. Our media partners at the Odessa American have made the report available to us. You can read the report in its entirety below.

