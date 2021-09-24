Advertisement

RRC requests operators reduce saltwater injections following investigation into recent earthquakes

The Railroad Commission of Texas logo.
The Railroad Commission of Texas logo.(RRC)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Railroad Commission of Texas is looking into saltwater injections following their investigation into recent earthquakes near Midland and Odessa.

According to a release, six earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 or greater have been reported in the area since February of 2020. The most recent was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake reported to the northwest of Midland earlier this month.

After assessing steps that oil and gas operators could take to mitigate the earthquakes, the RRC made several requests to operators including:

-Reduce permitted maximum daily injection rate to 10,000 barrels per day per well

-Measure daily injection volumes and pressures and report those to RRC each month

-Do not begin or return to fluid injection for SWD wells that have been permitted but are not in service

You can read the full notice from the RRC below:

RRC Notice by CBS7News on Scribd

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ananius Williams, 19, Jason Ybarra, 17, and Keemadrick Sauls, 18.
Five arrests made following shooting in Odessa
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa
Clinton Young spoke with CBS7 about his case in 2017.
Court of Criminal Appeals tosses murder conviction of Clinton Young
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Power restored in Odessa
Odessa vs. Midland
PREVIEW: Odessa vs. Midland
Ruben Muñoz Jr. was a proud Odessan, even as he competed on the national stage.
Family, friends remember Odessa boxing legend and his devastating right hook
Andrews Mustangs football
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Lubbock Estacado