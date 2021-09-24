RRC requests operators reduce saltwater injections following investigation into recent earthquakes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Railroad Commission of Texas is looking into saltwater injections following their investigation into recent earthquakes near Midland and Odessa.

According to a release, six earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 or greater have been reported in the area since February of 2020. The most recent was a magnitude 3.7 earthquake reported to the northwest of Midland earlier this month.

After assessing steps that oil and gas operators could take to mitigate the earthquakes, the RRC made several requests to operators including:

-Reduce permitted maximum daily injection rate to 10,000 barrels per day per well

-Measure daily injection volumes and pressures and report those to RRC each month

-Do not begin or return to fluid injection for SWD wells that have been permitted but are not in service

You can read the full notice from the RRC below:

