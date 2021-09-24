Odessa officials warning public of consequences of illegal dumping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thinking of throwing your unwanted trash on the side of the road? You might want to think twice - You could end up with a ticket.

The City of Odessa’s Code Enforcement Office has seen more than 3,000 dumping violations just this year.

If you get caught illegally dumping your unwanted items on roads or alleys, expect a ticket to come your way.

Code Enforcement officers educate violators on where to properly dispose of the belongings before issuing one.

If your ticket isn’t taken care of immediately, it could add up to $2,000 each day.

Darlene Mays, the Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Odessa, says residents should consider making the community a better place.

“So, when you think about illegal dumping. Think about the whole city of Odessa, that we want everyone to take pride in their neighborhood and by working together we make our community better,” said Mays.

Mays says that if you’re looking to get rid of unwanted items without paying the landfill, you should stop by the Household Hazardous Waste facility in Odessa that will take your trash free of charge.

