Health expert shares importance of exercise for cancer patients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend, Paint the Park will be held at Memorial Gardens Park to raise awareness for those affected by cancer.

Ahead of the event, CBS7′s Hannah Burbank spoke with a health expert from Mission Fitness to learn about the importance of exercise for cancer patients.

Zachary Cavazos, the Clinical Coordinator for Mission Fitness, says there are programs specifically designed to help cancer patients say active during treatments.

Cavazos has two family members who are cancer survivors. He says it’s important for cancer patients to stay active as it helps them avoid fatigue and improve overall body function.

Mission Fitness has a clinical exercise program to help cancer patients before, during and after their treatment.

“I believe that exercise and healthy living helps promote longevity in cancer patients, so it’s very important to me to get out into the community and help these individuals,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos says they meet with each patient to design a program tailored to their specific needs. It’s important for patients to start slow; even walking ten minutes a day can make a huge difference.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.