Springboard Center seeing a rise in fentanyl use across the Permian Basin

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland substance abuse recovery center is seeing a sharp rise in fentanyl use across the Permian Basin.

The Springboard Center says about 25% of its clients are using fentanyl mixed with either cocaine or heroin.

Unregulated fentanyl mixed with other drugs often has unknown effects and risks.

“Fentanyl being laced with other drugs enhances that drugs effective course for the user and it’s highly addictive and something that people enjoy right up until the point they come to a place of finding themselves in trouble with an overdose,” said Mark Alexander, the Executive Director of the Springboard Center.

The Springboard Center helps provide a community support system for those overcoming addiction.

