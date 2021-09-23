Advertisement

FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday, July 15, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Eric Charbonneau | Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (Gray News) – The iconic home used as the setting of “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

The horror film was based on supposed accounts taken from this 14-room, 3,109-square-foot farmhouse in Rhode Island.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1836 and is listed for $1.2 million.

The home’s listing says the current caretakers have “reported countless happenings in the house.”

The property has inspired many books and movies but was made most famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are said to have investigated paranormal activities at the isolated home during the 1970s.

The movie wasn’t actually filmed at the house, but at a replica built in southeastern North Carolina that ultimately suffered flood damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The property located in Currie, North Carolina, was only used for exterior shots.

Indoor scenes from the movie were shot on a sound stage at EUE/Screen Gems Studios for the sake of convenience.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Heavy police presence reported in Odessa
Police respond to reports of gunfire in Odessa, no injuries reported
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa

Latest News

A California school was renamed after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th...
School named after country’s oldest National Park ranger on her 100th birthday
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy