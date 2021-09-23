Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now available in Midland and Odessa

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Midland and Odessa following the FDA’s decision to sign off on the shot Wednesday night.

The booster doses are authorized for anyone who is 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and frontline workers who come in close contact with several people each day.

In Midland, you can register for a vaccine online here. Vaccines are being administered daily at the F. Marie Outpatient Center.

In Odessa, booster vaccines are now available at the City’s mass vaccination clinic at the UTPB Soccer Complex parking lot. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

The hospitals in Odessa had not announced their plans for the booster shots as of Thursday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. this afternoon.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update!

Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Thursday, September 23, 2021

