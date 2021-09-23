Advertisement

Midland ISD installing LED lighting at schools

Examples of the lighting change.
Examples of the lighting change.(Midland ISD)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland schools will soon look a little brighter.

Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a move to install LED lighting in campuses across the district. The project will involve retrofitting fluorescent and incandescent lighting used inside and outdoors.

“Adding this state-of-the-art lighting will be a huge upgrade to all of our campuses and other facilities,” said Kellie Spencer, Chief of Administrative Services. “Our schools and classrooms will look and feel more modern. The impact on the learning environment will be tremendous.”

The contract for the project will cost around $2.78 million, but the district says it will see more than $8 million over ten years by improving energy efficiency and lowering its power costs.

The district says that the new exterior lights will also help to improve safety and security.

Beyond football: West Texas rallies around player amid his fight with cancer
Springboard Center seeing a rise in fentanyl use across the Permian Basin
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas