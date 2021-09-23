Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Heavy police presence reported in Odessa
Police respond to reports of gunfire in Odessa, no injuries reported
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash
Officers investigating the scene at 1st and Muskingum in Odessa.
Victim identified in pedestrian-train accident in Odessa

Latest News

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M
A California school was renamed after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th...
School named after country’s oldest National Park ranger on her 100th birthday
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy