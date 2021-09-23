Cancer victims and survivors recognized at Memorial Gardens Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Flags are going up at Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa, all to recognize those in our community who have been affected by cancer.

Those flags represent support from the community.

“Every flag represents someone and that there is someone who loved that person enough to care to get a flag and my mother’s name is one of the flags,” said Betsy Triplett-Hurt.

Hurt lost her mother to breast cancer on her birthday. She says the flags represent love and support for those affected by cancer.

West Texas Gifts of Hope sets up flags that are brought by people in the community to recognize cancer warriors.

Loretta Diane Walker is a two-time breast cancer survivor who is currently fighting her third battle. She says these flags show that someone cares.

“The flags are like all of these arms just holding on you, just hugging you, saying I care, I see them as hugs, that’s the best way to describe them.”

Mary Ellis-Henson is a cancer survivor whose son was killed the same week she was diagnosed with cancer.

She says her faith is what got her through the toughest times, and she uses her experiences to help others who are fighting.

“I want to speak to people who have lost relatives, I want you to know from Ms. Mary, faith has a lot to do with everything,” said Ellis-Henson.

The names on the flags will be read out loud to honor local warriors at a color run this Saturday at the park.

Members of the community are welcome to come out to support cancer survivors and those fighting the disease.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.