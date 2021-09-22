Organization makes $6K donation to Midland student who lost leg in accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One Legacy High School student is getting some much-needed financial help to overcome trauma from a tragic accident nearly two years ago.

Walking is something many of us take for granted. Josh Ramirez knows firsthand just how much of a blessing working legs are.

His journey on the road to recovery starts one step at a time.

“Once I got my leg, now I’m the kid with the prosthetic. So, I mean I like it, it’s cool because I’m different,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is still recovering after the accident. He says he was out for lunch on October 2, 2019, when his car malfunctioned and he lost control. The car barreled through a concrete wall and his leg was crushed.

“The paramedics came, they put me in the ambulance and then after that, I don’t remember anything,” said Ramirez.

He was rushed to the hospital for several surgeries, but doctors in Dallas were eventually forced to amputate his leg.

“They were trying to do their best to save it, but as damaged as it was when I saw the pictures I just told him I want my son home. If you need to take it, take it. I had to make that decision. It was hard.”

Since then, Ramirez and his single mother have made the trip from Midland to Dallas almost every week for treatments. It’s an expensive trip.

Now the Ramirez family is getting the help they need. The Philanthropic Educational Organization gave Josh $6,000 to make the trips.

“(It) feels really good to have people to help it really does, and the guidance counselors helped us a lot.”

Josh has a message for others who are struggling: Don’t give up, and take every day a step at a time.

