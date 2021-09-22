Midland High School homecoming parade to use new route

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School’s homecoming parade will be taking a new route this year.

The parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, will start in front of the school along Illinois Avenue, turn onto North L Street, then turn onto Louisiana Avenue before ending with a pep rally at Memorial Stadium.

Midland ISD is inviting the community to attend the rally.

Streets along the parade route will be closed by 5:15 p.m.

The change in the route was made due to construction along A Street.

A map of Midland High School's homecoming parade. (Midland ISD)

