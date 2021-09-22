Inmate dies at Midland County Jail

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate passed away at the Midland County Jail earlier this month.

Sheriff David Criner tells CBS7 that it happened back on September 13.

The inmate’s name and cause of death have not been released. Sheriff Criner says that the Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.

