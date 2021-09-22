Advertisement

Heavy police presence reported in Odessa

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire at East 42nd Street and Andrews Highway.

Police say that multiple vehicles and people were involved.

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

