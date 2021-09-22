Advertisement

FBI seeing an increase in hoax school threats

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - School is in session, and students are back in the classroom.

Unfortunately, this year the FBI says they’re seeing more students making hoax threats on social media.

“During COVID when the children were at home we didn’t see as many of these threats but now that we see a lot of these young adults back at school, we are starting to see an increase,” said Jeanette Harper, a Public Affairs Officer for the FBI.

Both Midland and Ector County ISD have experienced these threats firsthand since school started over a month ago. The districts say they each had a school receive a threat on social media in just the past week.

Harper says that some students make these posts as a way to test law enforcement or to gain attention.

“Individuals can see a trend and they see it is a popular trend and they see it is an effective trend because they see the fear that it instills and they do the threat,” said Harper.

Harper says some students don’t realize the consequences of these threats, but the FBI is warning the public that this is a federal crime.

“These threats are not a joke. They have devastating consequences on our community, the stress and the undo fear that it causes our children and our parents.”

Harper went on to say that not only do these threats cause fear, they can take away law enforcement resources from places they’re actually needed.

