Advertisement

Midland on pace to pass last month’s COVID-19 related death toll

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health officials say it has been an alarming month with COVID-19 related deaths at the hospital.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital announced it is at 29 deaths for the month of September. Hospital leaders say it’s likely that we pass August’s count of 31.

Dr. Bill Klingesmith says this surge is affecting the younger population. The average age of COVID-19 patients in the hospital this month is 44-years-old, compacted to last month’s average of 48-years-old.

“When we talk about the deaths last month in August, 31 deaths, one a day from COVID and an average age in the hospital of 48, that’s really striking and we may have that many deaths, maybe even more deaths this month with an average age for patients of 44-years-old,” said Dr. Klingesmith.

Dr. Klingesmith is encouraging people to get vaccinated to help lower hospitalizations and potential deaths in the community.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash
Police lights.
Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash
Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
VIDEO: Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters