Midland on pace to pass last month’s COVID-19 related death toll

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health officials say it has been an alarming month with COVID-19 related deaths at the hospital.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital announced it is at 29 deaths for the month of September. Hospital leaders say it’s likely that we pass August’s count of 31.

Dr. Bill Klingesmith says this surge is affecting the younger population. The average age of COVID-19 patients in the hospital this month is 44-years-old, compacted to last month’s average of 48-years-old.

“When we talk about the deaths last month in August, 31 deaths, one a day from COVID and an average age in the hospital of 48, that’s really striking and we may have that many deaths, maybe even more deaths this month with an average age for patients of 44-years-old,” said Dr. Klingesmith.

Dr. Klingesmith is encouraging people to get vaccinated to help lower hospitalizations and potential deaths in the community.

