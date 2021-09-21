Advertisement

Midlanders looking to create a safe habitat for monarch butterflies

A monarch butterfly.
A monarch butterfly.(PxHere)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Years ago Midland was designated as a Monarch City due to the large number of butterflies that call the city home for parts of the year. The city is partnering with environmental organizations to create a safe place for their habitat.

Windlands Park in Midland has been recognized as a natural prairie, where plants that attract monarch butterflies natively grow.

Since Windlands is the only place in Midland that milkweed grows, the City of Midland agreed to preserve it by not mowing or manicuring the area.

“It was absolutely essential that we protect that and that we allow what was once, the City of Midland used to be called Monarch city. It had that designation by the master naturalist it has now been designated that again.”

To keep residents and organizations that use the park happy, the City will be keeping walkways mowed as well as designating an area for Midland disc golfers to play.

Those who are looking to support our local monarch population are encouraged to plant some milkweeds of their own.

