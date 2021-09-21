Honor Flight looking to fill slots ahead of trip to Washington D.C.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Honor Flight is back on after being canceled last year and it’s looking for local veterans who want to visit Washington D.C.

As of Tuesday, there are about 15 slots still available for the flight which leaves on October 1 and returns on October 3.

The Honor Flight takes World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to the nation’s capitol to see the monuments built in their honor.

CBS7 is the exclusive media partner of the Permian Honor Flight and we will once again be traveling with the veterans to share the highlights from their trip.

You can find more information on the Honor Flight here.

