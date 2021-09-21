Allergy season kicking into gear in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The official start of fall is Wednesday, which means a number of things: Cooler weather, changing leaves, and unfortunately, allergy season.

To make matters worse, COVID-19 is making it difficult for people to know if they’re experiencing allergy or virus symptoms.

Dr. Nikki Wade from Aspire Allergy and Sinus says allergy symptoms will typically react when treated by oral antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays, where COVID-19 will not.

However, there is one symptom that can be tricky at times.

“Loss of smell, you can have that if you have a sinus infection or severe allergies and are super stuffy, but again that is going to be a red flag to think that we should get tested for COVID,” said Dr. Wade.

Ragweed, sage bush and cedar are the main allergens this time of the year, and wind from the cold front is spreading them around.

Dr. Wade says you shouldn’t let allergies or COVID-19 keep you down. She recommends scheduling a virtual appointment if you’re not sure about your symptoms.

