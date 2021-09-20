Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center partners with Barnes & Noble with a book fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has teamed up with Barnes and Noble in Midland for a book fair that will help promote literacy in West Texas.

FIve percent of every purchase made throughout the book fair this week will go back towards the non-profit.

The Barnes and Noble staff were more than willing to tag-team on this event.

“The Permian basin Adult Literacy Center, they actually came to us trying to do a book fair that would ideally promote literacy all over the region. Logically, us, Barnes and Noble, of course, we’re happy to oblige”, says Lauro Ramos, the store manager at Barnes and Noble.

The program is especially important in Texas, which has one of the lowest literacy rates in the country.

“Literacy is very very important to myself and to the entire organization of Bares and Noble, that’s very much a priority. Something like that. I think it’s great. It’s definitely something that this type of a partnership is something that would be highly beneficial for the region”, says Ramos.

If you don’t have a coupon with you, the cashiers will have one for you at the register but don’t forget to tell them you’re here for the book fair.

“They would come in and essentially grab any books that they would like to purchase in support of the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, so they would provide us with the coupon. Should they fail to have the coupon, we actually have some spares that we can actually use, and that way we can help the region as much as we possibly can”, says Ramos.

Contributions can still be made online if you don’t live near the bookstore.

“On the actual coupon, there is actually a coupon code to be used for online sales, so in the event, if someone lives farther abroad, maybe like in Andrews or like in Monahans for example, someone that may want to benefit from it can actually do it online”, says Ramos.

If you weren’t able to stop by Barnes and Noble today, don’t worry, the book fair doesn’t end until September 25th.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.