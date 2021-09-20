Odessa police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and several people were hurt in a crash in Odessa over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Charles Mello, 49, of Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 4500 block of South U.S. 385 at 12:32 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado, a Ford F-250 and a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Mello, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Silverado was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it hit the F-250. The F-250 when hit the Camry.

The driver and passenger of the F-250 were taken to the hospital and have since been released. The driver and the passengers of the Camry were treated at the scene.

