National flower shortage weighing on flower shops

Flowers at the Blooming Rose in Odessa.
Flowers at the Blooming Rose in Odessa.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A national flower shortage is putting a strain on local flower shops as they work to fulfill orders for postponed weddings and funerals, as well as daily bouquets.

One local shop spoke with CBS7 to share how they’re managing the shortage.

Roses are red, violets are blue. The Blooming Rose in Odessa says whatever your flower needs are, they got you!

“We’ll make it happen, you don’t have to worry about that.”

Manager Leighann Milton says that the shortage is making simple things tough to come by.

“The issue with certain flowers is white. Any kind of white flour right now is real hard to get, now why white? I don’t know,” said Milton.

It’s not just flowers. Milton says that the shop has been working with less for several months because of supply chain issues for other floral accessories.

“We do have some issues with some products coming from China, that we’re having that we’re having supply chain issues because they can’t get the ships unloaded at the docks because there’s no workers.”

Milton now has to make her orders more flexible.

“If I can’t get a carnation, then I substitute it with the carmone. If I can’t get a spider I substitute it with a ball mum.”

The shop is now working harder than ever to keep up with a jump in wedding orders and funeral arrangements.

“It makes it very very hectic. Because you have to just say what’s two days from now what do we have because we had to make sure we have the flowers for the casket for that casket piece.”

Milton says she’s unsure of how long the shortage will go on, but she wants to reassure customers Blooming Rose is doing everything possible to keep them satisfied.

