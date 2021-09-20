Jurassic Quest Drive-thru hosts last day at Midland Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’ve passed by the Midland Horseshoe over the past week you may have noticed some prehistoric dinosaurs around the parking lot.

Jurassic Quest is an interactive drive-thru experience that features over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs.

While the pandemic continues, the event provided a safe family outing experience through the comfort of your own car.

One Midland resident who came out with his family says it was a blast.

“Honestly we had a lot of fun. He’s a big dino fan and so he was able to see them up close. He was able to recognize some of them. he was able to learn about a couple new dinos. Honestly, it was just an overall a really good experience”, says Manny Hernandez, a Midland resident.

The Hernandez family said they were glad to attend the event before it ended.

