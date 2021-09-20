Green card applicants will soon be required to be fully vaccinated

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. will soon be required to be fully vaccinated.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the decision last week.

To be approved for permanent residency, a person needs a Form I-693, a medical exam that must be completed by a doctor signed off by the UCIS.

“That’s the medical form that the civil surgeon will need to fill out for the client. The instructions are that the surgeon will not sign off until the client proves they’re vaccinated from COVID-19.”

A Department of Health and Human Services advisory committee recommends vaccines to the Center for Disease Control, and the CDC decides whether a vaccine should be required for immigration purposes.

“If they decide that the vaccine is required, they will establish the guidelines for the civil surgeon,” said Gaspar Santiago-Rodriguez, an immigration lawyer.

A blanket waiver may exempt you based on age, health conditions or vaccine supply limitations from health providers. It may also apply to those who do not live near the practice of a civil surgeon.

“You justify you not getting the vaccine or requiring the vaccine to the UCIS because of those four main reasons. I mean, it could be a medical condition or a premedical condition that you may have, and the vaccine would not be healthy for you, you would need to fill the form out.”

The requirement will go into effect on October 1.

