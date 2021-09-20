Advertisement

COVID-19 at-home test kits flying off shelves

Several COVID-19 at-home test kits are now available to purchase.
(Pixabay)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With COVID-19 cases near record highs, test kits are in high demand. The issue is they’re not always available at the doctor’s office.

CBS7 checked out at-home COVID-19 tests kits to see how well they work.

The tests, which are selling like hotcakes, test for antigens, which is the presence of the virus. PCR lab tests actually test for the genetic material of the virus.

That means that the home tests aren’t quite as accurate; they’re about 85% accurate on positive results. They’re still useful.

“It is a little less accurate than the PCR, but it all depends on how symptomatic you are. If you are symptomatic, the two tests correlate quite well,” said Dr. Charles Lerner, a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Fore.

Experts say that user error is the biggest cause of inaccurate results.

“The home tests when performed by patients is less accurate than home tests when performed by trained personnel.”

The tests can be purchased at several locations including CVS, H-E-B and Walgreens and only take about 20 minutes to complete.

