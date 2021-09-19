The Recording Library of West Texas hold first “Zipline in the Dark” in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Recording Library of West Texas held its first annual “Zipline in the Dark” event at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

The purpose: create awareness for people who are visually impaired by providing an experience where you focus on just your audio senses.

“So we decided to call it “Zipline in the Dark” because we encourage people to come not only zipline but wear a blindfold while you zip line to bring awareness to those in the community who have a visual impairment”, says Bailee Hennis, the executive director of the Recording Library of West Texas.

Wearing a blindfold was optional, but for those, like yours truly, who decided to see less to experience more. The feeling was unique.

“So when you’re wearing a blindfold while doing something that is a very adrenaline-based like zipline, you’re not so much paying attention to what you’re seeing, you’re paying attention to what you’re hearing”, says Hennis.

Hearing is something those who are sight-impaired often excel at.

“Oftentimes, individuals who are blind, their other senses are heightened, so when it comes to audible materials or maybe a sense of smell, they may have it ten times better than a sighted person”, says Hennis

A major benefit of having the event outdoors was allowing guests to socially distance.

“We had to take COVID of course into consideration, so we set it outside so people can socially distance because of course, we care about our clients and everyone else in the community, so we were like, you know what, let’s just try it this year. Let’s just go for it and see what happens”, says Hennis.

Hennis says to mark your calendars for next September because they plan to make the “Zipline in the Dark” an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.