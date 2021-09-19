Advertisement

Midlanders featured on Jumbotron in NYC’s Time Square

Midlanders featured in Times Square for Buddy Walk
Midlanders featured in Times Square for Buddy Walk(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Earlier this morning two Midlanders were featured on a jumbotron in Times Square in New York City.

They were involved with kicking off the Buddy Walk with the National Down Syndrome Society.

The Buddy Walk is an annual event that has taken place in New York City since 1995, this year, the event went virtual due to the pandemic.

Midlanders daniel Kirwan and Nora Boswell were selected from more than 2,100 entries.

“I did receive an email and of course you kind of tingle from head-to-toe and as a mother I was just beside myself with delight. It’s a great thing they do to bring awareness to these beautiful faces and it was awesome”, says Leslie Boswell, mother of Nora Boswell.

Daniel Kirwan, who is the reason behind the texas law, Daniel’s law, made his sister very proud by seeing him up on the big screen.

“It was really emotional. I’m really really proud. My mom is actually from New York, and Daniel was a local celebrity here in Midland, so seeing his picture up there it felt like it was meant to be. Very proud moment for his sister”, says Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie.

During the Facebook Live, a representative from the National Down Syndrome Society said that anyone can submit photos to their organization if they wish to feature their loved ones for next year’s Buddy Walk.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash
Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Midland police are looking to identify the person shown in this screenshot.
Midland police looking to identify suspect who made threat on social media

Latest News

Midlanders featured in Times Square for Buddy Walk
Zipline in the dark
The Recording Library of West Texas hold first “Zipline in the Dark” in Midland
CBS7 Band of the Week
CBS7 Band of the Week
CBS7 Play of the Week
CBS7 Play of the Week