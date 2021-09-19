Midlanders featured on Jumbotron in NYC’s Time Square

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Earlier this morning two Midlanders were featured on a jumbotron in Times Square in New York City.

They were involved with kicking off the Buddy Walk with the National Down Syndrome Society.

The Buddy Walk is an annual event that has taken place in New York City since 1995, this year, the event went virtual due to the pandemic.

Midlanders daniel Kirwan and Nora Boswell were selected from more than 2,100 entries.

“I did receive an email and of course you kind of tingle from head-to-toe and as a mother I was just beside myself with delight. It’s a great thing they do to bring awareness to these beautiful faces and it was awesome”, says Leslie Boswell, mother of Nora Boswell.

Daniel Kirwan, who is the reason behind the texas law, Daniel’s law, made his sister very proud by seeing him up on the big screen.

“It was really emotional. I’m really really proud. My mom is actually from New York, and Daniel was a local celebrity here in Midland, so seeing his picture up there it felt like it was meant to be. Very proud moment for his sister”, says Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie.

During the Facebook Live, a representative from the National Down Syndrome Society said that anyone can submit photos to their organization if they wish to feature their loved ones for next year’s Buddy Walk.

