POW & MIA recognition ceremony to be held in Midland

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. A ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland to honor the men and women who never made it home.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, approximately 82,000 Americans are still missing in action, including over 73,000 from World War II, 7,800 from Korea, and 1,600 from Vietnam.

Veterans of these wars worry their friends and family left behind will be forgotten as time moves on, so they’ll continue looking for them until every one of them is returned home.

“They’ve saved other lives. They’ve led attacks against the enemy. They were fathers, brothers, uncles. They were everything to all of us. And to all of us, the missing, we miss them too,” said Bailey Munoz.

The candlelight ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.

