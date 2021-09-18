Advertisement

Free Art Fridays in the Permian Basin looks to encourage community art

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas woman has created a Facebook group for the community to use as an outlet for art.

Once you’re a part of the Free Art Fridays in the Permian Basin Facebook group, you create a piece of family-friendly art and add a note with the hashtag FAFPB.

Then on Friday morning you go and hide it somewhere around town for another lucky person to find it.

Once it’s hidden, snap a quick picture to hint at its location and post it to the group.

Kimberly Williams, the creator of the page, says she creates all different types of art to give away. She’s using this group to do little acts of kindness around the community.

“It just sort of gives me an outlet to create and it’s not just building up in my house and I’m using it to brighten someone’s day,” said Williams.

Williams says the group is open for anyone to join. You can find it here.

