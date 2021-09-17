Texans hesitating to get second vaccine dose

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services says that nearly two million people have yet to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In West Texas, Midland Memorial Hospital says it’s not unusual to see patients come in who are in-between doses.

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Wilson says there are three possible reasons stopping many from getting their next dose.

“One would be that if they have a reaction to the first vaccine they are afraid of getting the second vaccine because they think they might have more of a reaction that may or may not be true,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson says he’s also seen patients getting infected with the disease, causing them to miss the window for their second dose.

Some people, Dr. Wilson says, are just choosing not to get one at all.

“There’s been so much hyperbole around people that are choosing not to get vaccinated versus those that are getting vaccinated. Some people might second-guess themselves after getting the first shot and just choose not to get a second shot,” Dr. Wilson said.

As of Friday, the DSHS reports that 52% of people ages 12 and up in Midland and Odessa have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Dr. Wilson is urging West Texans to get the second dose for maximum protection.

“Fully vaccinated is better than partially vaccinated.”

The DSHS has started texting Texans to remind them to get their second dose.

