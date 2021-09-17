Advertisement

Permian High student arrested after making threat on social media

By Andrea Storm
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A ninth grade student at Permian High School was arrested Friday after he made a threat on social media.

According to Ector County ISD, the boy was found on campus by district police, but he did not have a gun in his possession. A blank gun was found at his house.

He is charged with the exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, a misdemeanor.

ECISD says all threats and violent messages are taken seriously, even if they are meant to be a joke.

