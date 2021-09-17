The Monkees cancel Wagner Noel performance due to COVID-19 concerns

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The popular 60′s rock band The Monkees have cancelled their trip to Midland due to their “level of comfort” regarding COVID-19.

Initially, the Monkees had stated that guests would have to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test. These stricter COVID regulations have become commonplace for artists and venues around the country.

Now, the Monkees have cancelled their concert altogether, although they have not cancelled any of their other tour dates around the country.

Stephanie Rivas with the Wagner Noel said the group found this area of the country to be “more challenging.”

Midland County and Ector County both have lower vaccination rates than the country’s average.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the performance will get their money back.

