CASA of West Texas looking for volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CASA of West Texas is looking for community volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system.

CASA trains and supports its volunteers when they are appointed by the court to advocate on behalf of a child’s best interest.

Each volunteer takes a thirty hour training course before serving for around two years in their role.

This year CASA of West Texas says its goal is to serve 500 youth in the next year.

To volunteer, you must sign up for the pre-service training before September 21st. Link to volunteer: https://tx-west.evintosolutions.com/volunteerapplication

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.