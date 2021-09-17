Advertisement

CASA of West Texas looking for volunteers

CASA of West Texas is looking for community volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system.
(KOSA)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CASA of West Texas is looking for community volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system.

CASA trains and supports its volunteers when they are appointed by the court to advocate on behalf of a child’s best interest.

Each volunteer takes a thirty hour training course before serving for around two years in their role.

This year CASA of West Texas says its goal is to serve 500 youth in the next year.

To volunteer, you must sign up for the pre-service training before September 21st. Link to volunteer: https://tx-west.evintosolutions.com/volunteerapplication

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
VIDEO: Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Students in Midland have removed several items including hand sanitizers and bathroom sinks.
Midland ISD warning students against stealing fire extinguishers, sinks as part of viral video challenge

Latest News

MIDLAND HOUSE FIRE
Go For Launch! aims at teaching Midland students about aerospace.
Midland students reaching for the stars with Go For Launch! program
Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron
Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron
Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron