Border Patrol agents find dozens of migrants in 18-wheeler

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KOSA) - Dozens of migrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler in West Texas on Thursday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents were working an immigration checkpoint along Interstate 10 when their K-9 alerted them to a vehicle.

A second inspection led agents to find 47 undocumented migrants in the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The migrants came from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru.

“Checkpoint operations are vital to monitoring the egress of illegal activity into the United States,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated. “Agents and their K-9 partners were able to positively identify a large smuggling scheme, saving multiple individuals from a potentially dangerous situation.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution, and the migrants were medically evaluated before being processed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.