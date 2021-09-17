Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find dozens of migrants in 18-wheeler

47 undocumented migrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler by Border Patrol agents on...
47 undocumented migrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler by Border Patrol agents on Thursday.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KOSA) - Dozens of migrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler in West Texas on Thursday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents were working an immigration checkpoint along Interstate 10 when their K-9 alerted them to a vehicle.

A second inspection led agents to find 47 undocumented migrants in the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The migrants came from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru.

“Checkpoint operations are vital to monitoring the egress of illegal activity into the United States,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated. “Agents and their K-9 partners were able to positively identify a large smuggling scheme, saving multiple individuals from a potentially dangerous situation.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution, and the migrants were medically evaluated before being processed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
VIDEO: Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver

Latest News

Texans hesitating to get second vaccine dose
Texans hesitating to get second vaccine dose
Texans hesitating to get second vaccine dose
Texans hesitating to get second vaccine dose
Permian student arrested for social media threat
Permian student arrested for social media threat
INTERVIEW: Zipline in the Dark
INTERVIEW: Zipline in the Dark