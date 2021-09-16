Advertisement

UTPB mariachi scholarship announced

By Andrea Storm
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new scholarship for aspiring mariachis at UTPB was announced Wednesday morning to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Details about the scholarship were revealed at the annual Vaquero Breakfast hosted by LULAC and Hispanic Heritage of Odessa.

The new scholarship is named in honor of the late Odessa lawyer Richard C. Abalos, who was known as an avid fan of mariachi music as well as being a patron.

Abalos’ wife and grandson accepted the honor in his place.

“Mariachis was his passion,” said Delma Abalos, “I always said that if he came back as something else it would be as a mariachi.”

UTPB is currently looking for donations to the scholarship fund.

