Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa woman who campaigned against drunk driving after losing her son has died in a crash.

According to DPS, Tera Crossland was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that Crossland was traveling along John Ben Shepard Parkway when her car left the roadway and rolled.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

Tera’s son Nathaniel Silvas was driving on October 1, 2017, when a drunk driver crossed the median and crashed into his truck.

Nathaniel Silvas was only 16 when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver. (Family Photo)

Crossland decided to find purpose in the tragedy and encourage others not to drink and drive.

“I hate the fact that he made a terrible decision to drink and then drive. But people cannot live with hate in their heart, and already having a broken heart, I just feel that hating him would not bring my son back, it wouldn’t change the situation whatsoever, so forgiving him and thanking God for the time that I did have is what gives me peace,” Crossland told CBS7 in an interview.

Crossland later asked Ector County ISD to display her son’s car at Permian High School to show the devastation drunk driving can cause.

Nathaniel Silvas's truck on display to remind others of the dangers of drinking and driving. (CBS7)

“To see it up close and personal, I think they will definitely think twice about drinking and driving, if you begin to drink and you close your eyes and you see this truck, in your mind, I can almost guarantee you you’re not going to want to drive.”

Crossland wanted to make sure that everyone understood no party is worth a life.

She went on to found the organization Need Advice Talk Experiences (N.A.T.E. Inc.) to help others struggling with the loss of a loved one.

