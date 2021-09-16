Southwest to offer direct flights from MAF to Austin next year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Want to head to Austin? Starting next year, it’ll be a little easier.

MOTRAN Alliance announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering flights from Midland-Odessa (MAF) to Austin (ABIA) starting in March.

“Austin is truly becoming a HUB for Southwest and being connected to that HUB will provide more destinations to Permian Basin travelers,” said James Beauchamp, President of the MOTRAN Alliance.

Southwest Airlines is adding several non-stop flights to Austin, including Amarillo (AMA), Charleston (CHS), Columbus (CMH), Ontario (ONT), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Panama City (ECP), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ) and Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS).

