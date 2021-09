PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos running back Ezekiel Saldana is the CBS7 Player of the Week. The senior set a new school record with 341 rushing yards and scored five total touchdowns in the Eagles win over Kermit.

Watch the video above to hear from Saldana and Pecos Head Coach Chad Olson.

