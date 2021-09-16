Advertisement

Midland students reaching for the stars with Go For Launch! program

Go For Launch! aims at teaching Midland students about aerospace.
Go For Launch! aims at teaching Midland students about aerospace.(Midland ISD)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has launched a new science program to teach students about aerospace.

Go For Launch! encourages students to shoot for the stars and learn about them at the same time.

The new program will have three different multi-day sessions where students will design their own space-themed experiments. The winning experiment will be flown to the International Space Station.

Jeff Horner, the Executive Director of Learning, Leading and Innovation for MISD says students will have the chance to learn from astronauts and have access to cutting-edge technologies.

“Our hope and intention here is to introduce space technology and space exploration and tie it together with all STEM programming,” said Horner.

The program is a collaboration between MISD, the Midland Development Corporation and Chevron.

Sarah Harris, the Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation, says this program is a great way to start exposing students to aerospace.

“It’s inclusive of students who might have other interests so it brings a wide variety of students in to show them what stem is like, what aerospace is like and what a potential career might be like in one of those fields,” said Harris.

Midland students in grades 8 through 12 can apply to the program.

Horner says the program will show students that space exploration can provide many different opportunities.

“We know we have a tremendous future in the oil industry here, but here is an additional opportunity for space careers,” Horner said.

Applications for the program are open through September 27, and there are 65 spots available. You can find more information online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.
Tera Crossland, woman who campaigned against drunk driving, dies in crash
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Students in Midland have removed several items including hand sanitizers and bathroom sinks.
Midland ISD warning students against stealing fire extinguishers, sinks as part of viral video challenge
Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver
VIDEO: Tow truck drivers hold procession for fellow driver

Latest News

Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron
Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron
Local hospitals dealing with decreased supply of Regeneron
An American Red Cross vehicle.
Red Cross teaching West Texans how to prepare for natural disasters
Venetia Cereceres says her family's home was destroyed by a fire that started with a window A/C...
Midland family recounts harrowing escape from house fire