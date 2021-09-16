Midland students reaching for the stars with Go For Launch! program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has launched a new science program to teach students about aerospace.

Go For Launch! encourages students to shoot for the stars and learn about them at the same time.

The new program will have three different multi-day sessions where students will design their own space-themed experiments. The winning experiment will be flown to the International Space Station.

Jeff Horner, the Executive Director of Learning, Leading and Innovation for MISD says students will have the chance to learn from astronauts and have access to cutting-edge technologies.

“Our hope and intention here is to introduce space technology and space exploration and tie it together with all STEM programming,” said Horner.

The program is a collaboration between MISD, the Midland Development Corporation and Chevron.

Sarah Harris, the Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation, says this program is a great way to start exposing students to aerospace.

“It’s inclusive of students who might have other interests so it brings a wide variety of students in to show them what stem is like, what aerospace is like and what a potential career might be like in one of those fields,” said Harris.

Midland students in grades 8 through 12 can apply to the program.

Horner says the program will show students that space exploration can provide many different opportunities.

“We know we have a tremendous future in the oil industry here, but here is an additional opportunity for space careers,” Horner said.

Applications for the program are open through September 27, and there are 65 spots available. You can find more information online here.

