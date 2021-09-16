DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash outside of Odessa on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Rodolfo Lopez-Ramirez, 32, of Kermit.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash along State Highway 302, 16 miles west of Odessa, at 10:10 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Buick and a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Durango, identified as Ramirez, was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Buick was traveling west on SH 302 when it crossed the center median and crashed into the Durango head-on.

DPS says that Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

