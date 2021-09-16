Advertisement

DPS identifies man killed in Ector County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash outside of Odessa on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Rodolfo Lopez-Ramirez, 32, of Kermit.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash along State Highway 302, 16 miles west of Odessa, at 10:10 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Buick and a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Durango, identified as Ramirez, was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Buick was traveling west on SH 302 when it crossed the center median and crashed into the Durango head-on.

DPS says that Ramirez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Students in Midland have removed several items including hand sanitizers and bathroom sinks.
Midland ISD warning students against stealing fire extinguishers, sinks as part of viral video challenge
Odessa police say this man was involved in a hit-and-run on September 9.
Police searching for Odessa hit-and-run suspect
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines plane at Midland International Airport.
Southwest to offer direct flights from MAF to Austin next year
West Texas Vaccine Tracker.
Where to find COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
UTPB mariachi scholarship announced
UTPB mariachi scholarship announced