Congressman August Pfluger with CBS7 on nuclear waste storage in Andrews

Congressman Pfluger says NRC is “over-reaching” states’ powers; is against storage of nuclear waste in Andrews
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger says he is no stranger to the battle of the state government versus the federal government.

Now, he says he is willing to fight to keep nuclear waste out of Andrews.

Representative Brooks Landgraf’s bill to ban the storage of nuclear waste in Texas passed and is now law. Despite that, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued a license to build and operate a nuclear storage facility in Andrews.

Pfluger says it’s an overreach of the federal government, and one he’ll continue to fight against.

He urges citizens to join him.

Congressman Pfluger will be in Midland Wednesday at Ally Outdoors to discuss Texans’ Second Amendment Rights.

