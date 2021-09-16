Advertisement

$100K donation from John Bushman helping Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office buy handguns, vests

A law enforcement officer's service weapon.
A law enforcement officer's service weapon.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local business leader after receiving a generous donation.

John Bushman of ICA recently donated $100,000 to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says his office has already begun to put that money to good use by purchasing drones, bulletproof vests and 200 new handguns for its officers.

“Most agencies throughout the country issue weapons to their officers, we have never ever done that here in Ector County. We are looking forward to being able to do that with the generosity of Mr. Bushman,” said Sheriff Griffis.

The sheriff’s office is also looking into buying its own armored truck with the donation.

