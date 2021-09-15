West Texas Weather Forecast 9/15

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is the last full week of Summer and it is going to feel like it! Wednesday’s afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s and in the upper 80s across the area.

Sunny skies are expected, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon for the western portion of the region, no severe activity expected. The Permian Basin is looking to stay on the dry side.

The dry and warm trend continues throughout the weekend, but some relief from the heat is on the way by the start of Fall. Stay tuned!

