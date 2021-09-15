Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 9/15

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is the last full week of Summer and it is going to feel like it! Wednesday’s afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s and in the upper 80s across the area.

Sunny skies are expected, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon for the western portion of the region, no severe activity expected. The Permian Basin is looking to stay on the dry side.

The dry and warm trend continues throughout the weekend, but some relief from the heat is on the way by the start of Fall. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evidence collected by Lee County Sheriff's deputies at the teens’ homes included ammo boxes,...
Middle schoolers accused of planning Columbine-inspired mass shooting
Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely Rodriguez celebrated their first birthday on Tuesday.
Celebration held for quintuplets born in Odessa
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Alexis Luna.
Alexis Luna to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 9/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/9
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/9
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/8
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/8
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/7
West Texas Weather Forecast 9/7